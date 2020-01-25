Violent Newark car crash kills two females, cops say

NEWARK — Two females were killed and three other people were seriously injured when their car struck a tree and a sign early Saturday morning.

The black Infinity G35 sedan carrying five people crashed around 3:30 a.m. on 15th Avenue and Hunterdon Street in Newark's West Side section, according to Newark police.

Two males and another female in the car were taken to University Hospital in Newark. Both males were in critical condition on Saturday morning while the female was in stable condition, according to police.

Police did not reveal the identities or ages of anyone involved in the crash, which person was driving or the circumstances of the crash.

Pictures from the crash scene by RLS Metro Breaking News show wet pavement.

Police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not say if a second vehicle was involved and would only say the crash remained under investigation.

A witness told ABC 7 Eyewitness News he heard revving engines before the "boom" of of the crash.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported first responders used the Jaws of Life tool to free the occupants of the car.

