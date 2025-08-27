A 26-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his own grandfather.

Shawn A. Moir was identified by law enforcement after the Tuesday stabbing of 59-year-old Albert Moir, in the Vineland home they both lived in.

Police were called to the family residence on Diamond Drive at 11 p.m.

By the time officers arrived, Shawn Moir had taken off in a 2009 Black Chevrolet Tahoe, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Vineland man accused of grandfather's murder Vineland man accused of grandfather's murder (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office,Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken into custody in Pennsylvania by the U.S. Marshals Service, with help from Radnor Township police, in a Villanova University parking garage.

He was found alongside the Tahoe.

The SUV was stolen from the victim, 6ABC Action News reported.

Albert Moir was a retired firefighter of Vineland Station 6 headquarters and was also a journeyman plumber, according to his Facebook profile.

He often shared photos of his several grandchildren, and appeared to be active in supporting them at sporting events.

Defendant faces previous aggravated sex assault charge

Shawn Moir does have a criminal record.

He was indicted last year for aggravated assault of a victim younger than 13.

The alleged offense happened in July 2019.

Moir faces a pretrial conference in that case on Sept. 25 in Gloucester County Superior Court.

In 2020, Moir was sentenced to one year probation, after pleading guilty to a 2017 attempted aggravated assault.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus