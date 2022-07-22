Vigilante helps NJ police bust accused child predator from PA

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite recent warnings against vigilante behavior, another “concerned citizen” was a part of a child sex luring arrest in Atlantic City, according to police.

A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man was busted on Tuesday night for trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for a sexual encounter, police said.

Gerald “Jerry” Colapinto of Yardley was arrested on charges of child luring/enticing a child after the citizen gave officers screenshots and other evidence of communication, Atlantic City police said.

The citizen had posed as a male teen that Colapinto arranged to meet before contacting police around 9:30 p.m.

Colapinto taught math at Holy Ghost Prep, an all-boys Catholic high school, in Pennsylvania for more than 40 years before retiring at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, according to the school’s social media account.

An apparent photo of Colapinto was removed from the Facebook page, following his arrest.

The confrontation was captured in a video posted to YouTube by a channel that offers “members only” footage, exposing alleged child sex predators. It has nearly 6,000 subscribers.

The video, dubbed “#85 HS Math Teacher Arrested Catch With Predator Catchers PA,” had been viewed over 9,000 times in just the first two days it was posted.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

Information can also be anonymously texted to tip411 (847411). Senders should begin any text with ACPD.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

