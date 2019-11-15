Vigil to mark 2 months since girl, 5, vanished from NJ park

BRIDGETON — A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday to mark the two months since a 5-year-old girl disappeared from a park.

There has been no sign of Dulce Maria Alavez who seemingly vanished from a playground at Bridgeton City Park as she played with her 3-year-old brother on Sept. 16. Dulce was last seen walking toward a red van with a man at Bridgeton City Park, according to a young witness who spoke to police.

A State Police Amber Alert remains active and she remains on the FBI's Most Wanted kidnapping and missing persons list.

Family spokeswoman Jackie Rodriguez said a candlelight vigil to pray for Dulce's safety and return takes place at 5 p.m. at 1740 South Burlington Road. It's also a chance to put Dulce's picture back in public.

"We're seeing a lot less of her on TV, on social media," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the family is still hopeful Dulce is alive and is "desperate" for help.

"The family just wants to hear why or how. Some kind of answer. They just want to hear something. Two months without hearing anything is just driving them crazy," Rodriguez said.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae told New Jersey 101.5 that investigators from the FBI, State Police, her office and Bridgetown police are "working as hard today as they did on day one" but admits it is frustrating to follow up on so many leads without finding Dulce.

"We are holding out hope that we find Dulce. We still need the public's help as to information and any sighting or clue that may help us crack this case," Webb-McRae said.

Rodriguez said law enforcement has been doing a "wonderful job" trying to locate Dulce.

"We're just hoping to hear something good out of this," she said.

