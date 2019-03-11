Video shows NJ Transit cop dragging, punching man on sidewalk

TRENTON — A NJ Transit police officer was caught on video dragging, dropping, and swearing at a man in front of a station.

The video , taken Saturday night, opens with the officer picking up a man, who is lying at the main entrance to the Trenton Transit Center, and telling him twice to "get up and get out." When the man does not make any attempt to stand up on his own, the officer drops him back on the ground. The officer stands over the man and pulls out a cell phone to make a call.

The officer puts his phone back in his pocket and again tells the man, who has not moved, to get up. When the man does not respond, the officer drags the man by his sweatshirt again, further away from the entrance, and drops him again on the sidewalk on his face, saying, "get the f**k up" twice as he punches him once in the back.

The man does not respond and continues to lie still on the ground as the clip ends.

There is no timestamp on the video to indicate when the video was recorded.

A Bucks County woman who said she took the video told 6 ABC Action News she heard a commotion as she was waiting for a ride on Saturday night. The woman wished to remain anonymous, and only the back of her head was shown in an on-air interview.

She said her cell phone battery died while she was recording, but said the officer continued to berate and drag the man for another five minutes. She did not know what happened before she noticed what was happening.

NJ Transit Police Internal Affairs is investigating the incident, an NJ Transit spokesman said in an email, adding that the officer has been placed on administrative suspension pending the results of that investigation.

