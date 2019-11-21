Video of a New Jersey school bus blowing a red light

Here’s a parent’s nightmare. Video of a New Jersey school bus blowing through a red light. The video, posted by the Shore News Network, shows the school bus, operated by Jay’s running the light, and it’s not even close to being yellow.

According to the Shore News Network, the incident took place on Kent Road in Jackson near where Jackson, Howell, and Lakewood all come together (and near where I live!).

It’s hard to see whether or not children were on the bus, but if they were, this bus driver needs to be fired; we trust these people with our kids, and it would be nice to think they were more concerned with keeping them safe.

