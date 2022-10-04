Vet’s widow hosts golf tournament to benefit NJ homeless veterans

Mrs. Stacia McDonough, the widow of decorated and enlisted Vietnam veteran Air Force Sgt. John E. McDonough, and president of Independence for Veterans Inc., a four-time award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is hosting their 2nd annual Join Us FORE a Cause golf outing fundraiser on Monday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Trump National Golf Club, 900 Lamington Road, Bedminster, New Jersey.

Monies raised will be allocated towards groceries, brand new clothing, necessities, and permanent housing for the local disabled and homeless veterans.

In 2022 alone, Independence for Veterans has hand-delivered at least $76,000 worth of groceries, new clothing, bedding, toiletries and necessities to the homeless veterans at the two local shelters. They are striving to hit $100,000 in donations by the end of 2022.

In addition, they are currently in the process of purchasing permanent homes for a disabled and former homeless veterans.

Stacia McDonough has worked with local homeless veterans for the past 17 years, ever since her husband’s untimely passing at the age of 54. Her incomparable passion for this most worthwhile cause is unsurpassed as she has always been exceptionally hands-on with the veterans who have fallen on hard times.

“It is our duty to make the utmost efforts and help these ex-servicemen and women who put their lives on the line for our countless freedoms. For their noble service and sacrifices, they deserve everyday necessities and a place to call home, stability, and their dignity back. Veterans’ homelessness is a massive epidemic which, unfortunately, receives minimal media attention, therefore, Americans are not aware that this has reached exponential proportions. There are approximately 40,000 homeless veterans sleeping on the streets. An estimated 22+ veterans commit suicide daily. These heartbreaking statistics are categorically unacceptable. These statistics must be addressed and eradicated,” says Stacia McDonough.

Foursomes (includes breakfast, lunch, cocktail hour and dinner) and sponsorships are still available.

For further information on the Independence for Veterans Golf Outing, or their missions, visit their website or i4v.org or call 908-470-1930.

