Van Drew breaks ranks with Trump over Greenland rhetoric

Rep. Jeff Van Drew has built his modern political identity as one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal defenders in Congress — a South Jersey Republican who didn’t just support Trump from afar, but actively ran the president’s 2024 campaign operation in New Jersey. That’s what makes Van Drew’s latest break with Trump over Greenland so striking — and revealing.

At a moment when Trump is again floating the idea of the United States taking control of Greenland for its strategic military value, Van Drew is drawing a clear line: no military action, no coercion, and no reckless rhetoric.

That kind of pushback, coming from a lawmaker who has rarely strayed from Trump’s orbit, underscores how divisive the Greenland issue has become — not just abroad, but within Trump’s own political coalition.

A loyal Trump ally draws a red line on Greenland

Van Drew has been explicit in rejecting the idea that force should ever be used to make Greenland part of the United States. While acknowledging the island’s strategic importance, the congressman framed the issue as one requiring diplomacy, not domination.

“Anything involving Greenland's future must be cooperative,” Van Drew said in a statement. “We must respect the people of Greenland, our long-standing relationship with Denmark, and our shared democratic values.”

For a Republican who has made loyalty to Trump a defining feature of his brand — especially in a Democratic-leaning state like New Jersey — the statement is notable for both its tone and substance. Van Drew didn’t hedge. He didn’t downplay the issue. He flatly rejected the idea of military action as unrealistic and inappropriate.

Instead, he called for “strong, serious, and sustained negotiation,” emphasizing trust-building and diplomacy as the only viable path forward.

Trump’s Greenland push tests party unity

Trump has argued that Greenland’s strategic location makes it vital to U.S. national security, particularly as tensions grow with China and Russia. He has questioned Denmark’s ability to protect the territory and suggested U.S. control would better safeguard Western interests.

That framing may energize parts of Trump’s base, but it has also alarmed longtime U.S. allies in Europe. Denmark, a NATO member and close American partner, has pushed back forcefully against any suggestion that Greenland could be taken or pressured into joining the U.S.

Van Drew’s comments echo those concerns — and reflect the discomfort many Republicans feel when tough talk starts to resemble foreign policy brinkmanship.

New Jersey politics meets global diplomacy

Van Drew’s stance also highlights the unique political balancing act he performs back home. As a Trump-aligned Republican representing South Jersey, he has leaned heavily into loyalty to the former president to secure his base. But New Jersey voters are also deeply attuned to international alliances, diplomacy, and America’s role on the world stage.

By rejecting military action while still acknowledging Greenland’s strategic importance, Van Drew appears to be threading that needle — signaling independence without abandoning Trump entirely.

A warning sign for Trump’s strongest supporters

Perhaps the most telling part of this episode is who is doing the dissenting. Van Drew isn’t a swing-state moderate or a reluctant ally. He is one of Trump’s most dependable surrogates.

If even Jeff Van Drew is saying no to military action over Greenland, it suggests Trump’s rhetoric is beginning to strain relationships not only with European allies, but with his own political inner circle. In an era where loyalty is often absolute, Greenland may be emerging as an unexpected fault line.

