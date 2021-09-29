A serious crash on Route 295 closed the northbound lanes near Route 195 at the start of the Wednesday afternoon commute, creating massive delays in both directions.

Video of the scene shows a large response to the crash, which involved a large white passenger van in the right lane and traffic being directed to do a U-turn across the median.

Traffic was being forced off Route 295 at Exit 56 for Rising Sun Road.

State Police would not confirm reports of fatalities or the number of passengers in the van. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

6 ABC Action News reported 16 people were injured in the crash who were sent to two hospitals.

The closure caused delays on Routes 130 and 206 in the Bordentown and Broad Street and White Horse Avenue in Hamilton.

This is a breaking news report that will be continuously updated as more information becomes available.





