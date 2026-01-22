She’s a seven-time New York Times best-selling author, a Grammy nominee (Best Comedy Album), and a woman who once named a tour "Vaccinated and Horny."

If you think Chelsea Handler has the subtlety of a wrecking ball, you’re right. And she won't be holding anything back on Valentine’s Day when she plays at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

It's part of her current “The High and Mighty Tour” and it happens to land in Jersey on a special date night. How much better does this sound than a crowded restaurant with an overwhelmed wait staff?

"I'm excited to get out on the road and provide laughter and joyfulness to everyone out there who needs an extra dose of it right now," said Handler in a press release. "It's my duty as a comedian to light things up, so l'll be highly and mightily doing just that. Laughter is medicine, and I'm your doctor."

Hey, it’s Valentine’s Day, and laughter can be a great aphrodisiac. Do it! Get your tickets, which go on sale Friday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

