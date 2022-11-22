Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods

Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve.

The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.

Pitbull puppies abandoned in Millville woods (Jersey Pit Rescues) Pitbull puppies abandoned in Millville woods (Jersey Pit Rescues) loading...

"Finch, Fox and Falcon" were all trending in the right direction on Monday, according to an update shared by Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge to its Facebook page.

The female, Finch, was doing well enough to be released into a foster home Monday night, Jersey Pits Rescue confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

Both males remained at Oradell Animal Hospital with "diarrhea and coughs" but were eating on their own with the hope that they might cleared to leave by later in the week.

Dog lovers had contributed to online fundraisers for the trio's care, which RBARI said had made a difference.

"It takes an army, and you are truly the foundation allowing us to intake such challenging medical cases," the rescue group said in its Facebook post.

There have been no public updates on whether officials found any information on who might have left the dogs to fend for themselves outside last week.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: