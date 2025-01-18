Up to 8″ snow and single-digit temps: Latest NJ weather update

The Bottom Line

There are three big weather headlines to talk about between now and next week:

1.) Mild temperatures and spotty rain showers on Saturday.

2.) Accumulating snow for most of New Jersey on Sunday.

3.) Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills next week

Let's jump right into the latest details, so you can plan ahead and stay safe and warm.

Winter weather warnings and advisories stretch from Kentucky to Maine. (Pivotal Weather)

Saturday: Mild with Showers

We might actually hit 50 degrees in South Jersey on Saturday, a feat not seen since New Year's Day. Most of the state will soar well into the 40s, despite mostly cloudy skies. It has been a welcome break from an unusually cold stretch throughout mid-January.

In addition, a weak wave riding through the atmosphere will spark some showers between the midday and afternoon hours on Saturday. These are almost exclusively rain showers - spotty and light, and only a minor damp nuisance.

Saturday's weak storm system is almost exclusively a rainmaker for New Jersey. (Accuweather)

There is a very limited opportunity for some wintry mix around colder higher elevation areas in Sussex and Warren counties — if showers even push through that corner of the state. Little to no accumulation is expected, just watch for slippery spots.

Sunday: The Latest Thinking

There are still two distinct scenarios in play across our full suite of forecast models:

1.) A farther-away, colder storm track that would allow for light snow across all of New Jersey.

2.) A closer, stronger storm track that would lead to heavy snow bands in North Jersey and substantial mixing along the South Jersey coast.

As an area of low pressure tracks south of New Jersey on Sunday, snow will spread in through the afternoon and evening. How close that low gets to NJ will dictate how heavy snowfall will be. (Accuweather)

As we have discussed, the biggest factor here — and the biggest hindrance in nailing down snow totals and storm impacts — is our upcoming intrusion of really cold air. That will have a direct impact on storm track, snow ratios, etc.

I have a much better handle on how things are shaping up, compared to 24 hours ago. So forecast confidence is definitely on the rise. I am happy to present here a realistic forecast, an honest assessment of how I see things playing out. My usual "gut check" benchmark applies: I think there are equal chances of having to raise and lower the snow total forecast.

Sunday's storm system will have some wintry teeth, producing widespread accumulating snow across NJ. (Accuweather)

Keep in mind, with more than 24 hours to go until first snowflakes, things can absolutely still "wiggle" and change a bit. Could that "snow zone" of North Jersey ultimately end up higher at 6-10" or even 8-12"? Sure. Could South Jersey turn into even more of a dud, with little to no accumulation? Sure. Or vice versa. Expect additional updates later Saturday and again Sunday morning.

Sunday: Timeline

Early Sunday morning looks OK. Colder air will be returning to New Jersey, so temperatures will only reach the 30s. For the "snow zone" of North Jersey, thermometers should be right around the freezing mark at storm onset — perfect conditions for accumulating snow.

By late Sunday morning (10 a.m.), we will be looking for first snowflakes to push into southwestern New Jersey. Initial precipitation bands will spread north and east through the early afternoon (2 p.m.)

The brunt of the storm, with the heaviest and most widespread snow, will be from Sunday late afternoon through early evening. Let's say 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinnertime hours. (And right in the middle of the Eagles-Rams football game.)

Snowfall should wind down quickly Sunday evening, likely ending completely by 10 or 11 p.m. Arctic air will "whoosh" in on a gusty wind, making for quite a wintry night.

Treated and plowed major roads will probably be in decent shape by Monday morning's commute. (Keep in mind, Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday.) But there could be some residual tricky spots for sure.

Sunday: Accumulations

Given the latest storm track and temperature forecast, this probably will not be an "all snow" situation for New Jersey. Above-freezing temps to the south and east will allow for a mix of wet snowflakes, sleet, and rain for at least the first part of this storm. (A flip to all-snow may happen as sunset coincides with the heaviest precipitation.) All in all, it is especially tricky to nail down accumulations and impacts for southern and coastal areas.

Latest forecast for Saturday's rain showers and Sunday's snow/mix, as of Saturday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media / Canva)

I have settled on a forecast of 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation for most of northern New Jersey. There is an opportunity for overperformance, if very heavy snow bands set up, with localized totals possibly exceeding 10 inches. I think that is the exception, not the rule. This area of the state will contend with an influx of very cold, very dry air. That may "shut off" the snow machine to an extent. And it will lead to a very dry, powdery snow, given the high snow-to-water ratio.

The NJ Turnpike corridor is expected to end up in the middle of the heavy snow and mixing zones. I think you will still see some good accumulation in this stripe of the state, on the order of 2 to 4 inches. But the best chance for heavy mesoscale snow bands will stay to your north and west.

To the south and east, rain and sleet will likely mix with snow for a time. (As the map shows, this is especially true the closer you get to the immediate coast.) Still, a late transition to all snow could allow for 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Again, you will miss out on the heaviest precipitation bands.

South and coast, after being the "snow bullseye" for the last two winter storms, you get a break this time around. It is going to be wet and slushy. There could still be some snow and sleet around, and minor travel issues. Total accumulation up to 1 inch is possible. But really, this ain't your storm.

Sunday: Impacts & Advisories

For winter storms, obviously travel conditions are the biggest impact. There will be a period of challenging travel due to poor visibility and icy, slushy roads. It is important to note this is not a outright "blizzard" — we are not talking about giant drifts and whiteout conditions. And it is not a "bread and milk" storm — you are not going to be stranded in your house for days here.

Strong winds are not expected during the storm, although gusts will kick up afterwards. Widespread power outages seem unlikely. Coastal flooding is not expected to be a problem either, although up to a foot of storm surge is possible.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 8 NJ counties in advance of Sunday's storm: Bergen, western Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, western Union, and Warren. This is the area of the state most likely to reach watch/warning criteria of 6+ inches of snow accumulation.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 8 North Jersey counties. (NOAA / NWS)

If the forecast holds, the watch will likely be upgraded to a warning either Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning. At that time, advisories will likely be issued for any area of the state expected to see at least 2 to 3 inches of accumulation. That will be your signal to complete any pre-storm preparations, check your supplies, and consider your Sunday/Monday plans carefully.

Next Week: Bitter Cold

The other big weather story is the upcoming intrusion of really cold arctic air. Cold enough to send wind chills into the subzero "dangerous cold" zone. Next week could be New Jersey's most frigid stretch of weather in at least seven years.

For several days in a row — Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, at least — morning lows may dip into the single-digits, with wind chills potentially below zero. That is cold enough for frostbite and hypothermia to set in within a half-hour — that is why we call it "dangerous" cold.

Bitter cold will settle in throughout next week. Below-zero wind chills are possible — that qualifies as "dangerous" cold. (Accuweather)

High temperatures will get stuck between about 15 and 20 degrees most days. Again, with a biting wind chill, likely keeping those "feels like" temperatures at or below 10.

New Jersey could very well see its first-ever Cold Weather Advisory, a product that was just launched by the National Weather Service this season as a consolidation of several other now-retired advisories.

I am also worried about the flash freeze potential, especially along NJ's southern coast area that will see mainly rain/mix on Sunday. Anything wet will freeze, leading to persistent slippery spots.

Extreme cold can also lead to serious infrastructure difficulties, like water main breaks and power outages. Your car is probably going to need some serious warm-up time too.

Bottom line: Welcome to the dead of winter, New Jersey! Stay smart, be safe, and keep warm out there.

