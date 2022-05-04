A new study finds untrained first responders who showed up at the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks are more than 5 times as likely than traditional first responders to have considered taking their own life.

Iris Udasin, the director of the Center of Excellence at Rutgers University for the World Trade Center Medical Monitoring and Treatment Program, said the study reveals “these untrained workers, 12.5% of them, actually reported suicide ideation, depression, pretty significant mental health issues.”

By comparison, 2.2% of police, EMTs and firefighters experienced suicide ideation.

Why is this happening?

Udasin said non-traditional responders don't have the same support services as police and fire departments.

World Trade Center Attack Getty Images loading...

“These non-traditional people were people that might have been construction workers, laborers. They were certainly not used to seeing human remains, being around smoldering fires," Udasin said.

She said for many, it was a shock for them to be part of the recovery effort at Ground Zero, but they don’t have to suffer in silence.

Help is available

“We have been able to help a good number of people in the program," she said. "We would like to help more people if we can, we want them to come into our programs and let us help them.”

The study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, is believed to be the first to examine the prevalence and connection of thoughts of suicide in two occupational groups that participated in rescue, recovery and clean-up efforts following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Sept 11 America Remembers ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Udasin said this provides “a more nuanced understanding of the risks associated with responding to disasters without adequate training.”

For information on how to apply to the World Trade Center Medical Monitoring and Treatment Program, you can visit www.cdc.gov/wtc or call 1-888-982-4748.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.