Unreal hidden gem Italian market in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to more than a few great Italian food markets. Some are massive and offer a huge variety of Italian specialty foods. We also have some little hidden gems in small towns all over the state.
I found this one purely by accident and I can't believe what a find it was.
I was googling Italian bakeries in my area and this one popped up. They had limited hours but also offered a whole array of food besides baked goods and fresh bread.
I had no idea about this place — and I've lived here for years
It is in an industrial/office park in Mount Laurel.
I have been living in this area for decades and had never come across this place before. Like I said, it's tucked away off the beaten path. It's not on a main road with big signage, but people have found this place and it's amazing.
It's called Boaggio's Bread. Their stuff is amazing and very authentic. They're probably Sicilian judging from the authentic-looking and tasting arancini (rice balls) in the display case.
What to order at Boaggio's Bread
Being basically a bread bakery, their bread is delicious. They offer tons of homemade specialty breads, from prosciutto stuffed bread to chicken and broccoli rabe bread and everything in between.
They also have sandwiches, homemade fresh meals, appetizers and they do catering as well. Boaggio's also sells wholesale so it's likely some of your favorite Italian restaurants carry some of their specialties.
Google this place and check it out. It is a true HIDDEN gem!
It's in the midst of offices and non-retail businesses.
The sign isn't big and is the only clue that this place is there.
Once you're inside, it becomes obvious that this is a warm family-run business.
The shelves are filled with hard-to-find imported and domestic Italian specialties.
There are several display cases full of their homemade delights.
You can tell they're the real deal by the authentic arancini in the case.
They have several refrigeration cases around the store.
The staff behind the counter is very friendly and helpful.
This store is clean and very well organized.
I found stuff in there that you can only find in Italy or great imported shops.
This place has just about everything you could want in great Italian food.
