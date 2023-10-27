Unreal hidden gem Italian market in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to more than a few great Italian food markets. Some are massive and offer a huge variety of Italian specialty foods. We also have some little hidden gems in small towns all over the state.

I found this one purely by accident and I can't believe what a find it was.

I was googling Italian bakeries in my area and this one popped up. They had limited hours but also offered a whole array of food besides baked goods and fresh bread.

I had no idea about this place — and I've lived here for years

It is in an industrial/office park in Mount Laurel.

I have been living in this area for decades and had never come across this place before. Like I said, it's tucked away off the beaten path. It's not on a main road with big signage, but people have found this place and it's amazing.

It's called Boaggio's Bread. Their stuff is amazing and very authentic. They're probably Sicilian judging from the authentic-looking and tasting arancini (rice balls) in the display case.

What to order at Boaggio's Bread

Being basically a bread bakery, their bread is delicious. They offer tons of homemade specialty breads, from prosciutto stuffed bread to chicken and broccoli rabe bread and everything in between.

They also have sandwiches, homemade fresh meals, appetizers and they do catering as well. Boaggio's also sells wholesale so it's likely some of your favorite Italian restaurants carry some of their specialties.

Google this place and check it out. It is a true HIDDEN gem!

It's in the midst of offices and non-retail businesses.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The sign isn't big and is the only clue that this place is there.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Once you're inside, it becomes obvious that this is a warm family-run business.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The shelves are filled with hard-to-find imported and domestic Italian specialties.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are several display cases full of their homemade delights.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can tell they're the real deal by the authentic arancini in the case.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They have several refrigeration cases around the store.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The staff behind the counter is very friendly and helpful.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

This store is clean and very well organized.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I found stuff in there that you can only find in Italy or great imported shops.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

This place has just about everything you could want in great Italian food.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom