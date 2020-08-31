Unlike Montclair, Rutgers isn’t booting students for big party during pandemic

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers will not take any action against students who may have attended an off-campus party attended by about 100 people.

That's in sharp contrast to Montclair University, which recently suspended 11 students from campus activity and housing, and chastised them for not following pandemic-era safety precautions.

NJ.com posted a minute-long edited video of New Brunswick police officers arriving at the party in the dark in the backyard house on Guilden Street, located two blocks from the Rutgers campus.

The din of a crowd can be heard and several people are seen walking around as officers point flashlights at the yard. The video cuts to dozens of people walking close along a sidewalk. Very few people are seen wearing face coverings.

The party was described as a "loud party" by New Brunswick police.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"Upon their arrival the officers estimate approximately 100 individuals were present. The party was broken up by the officers and the crowd dispersed. Summonses for loud party/music were issued on scene," to the resident who hosted the party.spokesman J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5.

Gov. Phil Murphy's current executive orders limit outdoor gatherings to 500 and indoor gatherings to 25, with social distancing protocols and face coverings required.

In a statement, Rutgers-New Brunswick said that 8,000 to 10,000 students are living in the nearby communities of New Brunswick, Highland Park and Piscataway, and that many students living at home may come to visit friends during the semester.

"We are providing students with up-to-date information on campus openings and protocols, and remind them that they are expected to abide by COVID-19 procedures, regardless of whether they are taking in-person classes. We call upon students to be vigilant with helping slow down the spread of the virus," Anne M. Newman, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, told New Jersey 101.5 in an emailed statement.

Before the Scarlet Knights football season was postponed, the entire team was under quarantine because 28 people associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19. Murphy has said their exposure was because of a campus party with student athletes and was not football-related.

The fall semester begins at Rutgers on Tuesday, with most classes presented online.

Temple University in Philadelphia suspended in person classes for two weeks on Sunday after an outbreak of 103 cases.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ