Unique mom? 8 fun ways to celebrate her on Mother’s Day in NJ

May is in full swing, meaning Jersey homeowners are starting to garden, summer plans are being made, and most importantly, Mother’s Day is coming up.

While Mother’s Day is typically more of a low-key holiday spent with loved ones, there happen to be many fun (and different) events in NJ that aren’t the "same old same old" that you may want to check out this year.

If your family is anything like mine, the day often begins with a huge meal and then some outdoor activity of some sort. If the planning just isn’t working for you this year, these cool Mother’s Day events might just make the perfect itinerary.

Farm to Table brunch, May 7

Alstede Farms, Chester

Arguably one of the best farms in New Jersey, Alstede is hosting a farm-to-table brunch on May 7 as a pre-celebration for Mother’s Day. There are going to be three timeslots throughout the day for those interested in the brunch, and tables are available for groups of 4, 6 or 8. The menu will have fruit and salad, a carving station, eggs, chicken, pasta and more. This is definitely a meal you won’t want to miss as the live entertainment and no need to clean up your kitchen will make it the perfect Mother’s day.

Mother’s Day Hike, May 8

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum, Short Hills

When they were growing up, I often dragged my kids along on Mother’s Day hikes. If this rings the same for your family, why not do a hike the whole family will definitely enjoy? Over at the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum in Short Hills, a walk will be hosted this Sunday, taking families through the beautiful woodlands. On this hike you can admire all of the flowers in the park and also enjoy ice tea and other treats at the end.

Asbury Park Spring Bazaar, May 7-8

Convention Hall, Asbury Park

There is no better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with a little shopping—Mother’s Day weekend will feature makers, local vendors, arts and crafts, and music experiences in both locations. There will be Mother’s Day photos and photo stations, fresh flowers bouquets, kids workshops, and face painting. Oh, and it’s free!

Mother’s Day Comedy Luncheon, May 8

4403 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City

Welcome to “Mauve”lous Mother’s Day Laugh out Loud Luncheon! As the first female to open her own comedy club in Paterson, NJ, the mother, grandmother, financial literacy coach, and stand up comedian with over 20 years experience, the well sought after Monique Latise alongside Lisa Thomas El, Will keep you laughing at the special Mother’s Day lunch. All moms are encouraged to wear mauve accents or clothing for that extra special touch.

Mother’s Day activities at ReWax & UnWine, May 7-8

2 Division St., Jersey City

This Mother’s Day weekend is going to be special at ReWax and UnWine. Everything from Mommy and Me candle-making, a DIY tea party, charcuterie brunch, candles and massage, to a mom’s night out are being offered. make this Mother's day one she’ll never forget. Pick your choice of activities for a magical day (or night) out with that special person you'll be celebrating. This is a great opportunity to celebrate mothers in your family and tighten the bond you share together.

Mother’s Day Paint-and-Brunch at Painting with a twist, May 8

440 Main Rd, Montville

Everyone knows how much fun it is to paint and sip. But to bring your mom to an event like this is to treat her to something really special where you can hang out, sip, chat, and really reconnect. Bring a bottle of wine and arrive early to get uncorked, smocked, and in your seat. And feel free to bring some finger foods for you and mom in case you want to nibble while you paint, too. Register here!

Tuckerton Seaport Mother’s Day Boat Rides at Tuckerton Seaport, May 7-8

120 West Main St., Tuckerton

Join Tuckerton Seaport for special Mother's Day Weekend boat ride along Tuckerton Creek. The seaport captain and tour guide will take groups out for a scenic, one hour tour of Tuckerton Creek. Learn about the local women who helped shaped Tuckerton's history. All moms will receive a special gift on board.

Monmouth Park Racetrack Mother’s Day, May 8

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport

If you’ve never been to an event at Monmouth Park Race Track, you can’t even imagine have fun and festive the atmosphere is. But this event is always special because it celebrates women, especially moms. As always, there’s free admission to the track for all women, plus giveaways, and drawings. There will be dining options such as the Lady’s Secret Café, the NEW Summer Wind outdoor dining destination, and the picnic area. The first 1,000 women will receive a free flower. Family-friendly activities and, of course, live racing.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: