Unique last-minute NJ New Year’s ideas if you insist on going out

Is it just me, or are New Year's plans always made way too last minute? I always find myself unsure of what I am doing for the night just days before, and oftentimes it’s a little too hectic for my liking.

Whether you’re looking for New Year's Eve to be a date night, or a fun night with the entire family, there are plenty of events occurring that you can enjoy instead of sitting at home bored.

Pilsener Haus

This is the perfect place to bring your kids if you want to have some fun before you leave them to go out with adults for the actual new years celebration. Pilsener Haus & Biergarten in Hoboken is having their Kids New Year’s Eve Party from 4-7 p.m. on NYE with a DJ, face painting, giveaways and a countdown for New Year's.

W Hoboken

If you’re looking to have an imaginative night out head to the Gatsby party at the W Hotel, which begins at 8:30 p.m. The event will have an open bar, top DJs, several dance floors, and a fun DJ-led New Year's countdown. If you want to dance the year away this is the place to do so.

Midnight Ball at Atelier Ballroom

Have a classy start to the New Year at the Atelier Ballroom where you can enjoy an open bar, buffet and more starting at 8 p.m. This is a great place to have a NYE date night if you aren’t sure what you want to do but want to be in a city or near a hotel.

Laugh Tour Comedy Club

Laugh off 2022 at the Laugh Tour Comedy Club show at Dorian’s Red Hand on New Year's Eve. Performers will include Rob Christensen, Glen Tickle, Drexton Clemons, Alex Kim, and host Rich Kiamco, all of whom are some of Jersey’s favorite comedians. Drinks and dinner will also be served so show up hungry and ready to laugh.

