If you've never been to the Library II in Vorhees, you're missing out on one of the most unique dining experiences in the state.

The place is dark and cozy inside and the walls are stocked with books.

You can even sign to check one out and bring it back when you return if you please. The place has been around for decades but shut down completely during the pandemic.

New owners purchased the place during COVID and re-opened it in April 2021.

I had not been there in many years but went there recently and it was amazing.

The place looks exactly the same with some slight updates and great upkeep.

The ownership is the same group that also now owns the legendary Pub in Pennsauken.

They upgraded their meat and seafood selection, and still maintain an enormous salad bar, included with every meal.

The salad bar offers more selections, including a variety of breads and cheeses, than you will find anywhere.

There used to be four Library restaurants in South Jersey at one time. Only two remain. The other is the Library IV in Williamstown.

This Voorhees location was once the Saddle and Spur and before that, The Rafters back to 1947.

The original Library restaurant was in Morristown and closed decades ago.

The new old Library II is worth the drive from anywhere for a date night, family dinner or just with a group of friends.

It's on Route 73 North, a few miles south of the NJ Turnpike Exit 4 and on the way to the AC Expressway for a lot of folks traveling through from Philly.

The food and the service are great and the atmosphere is one of a kind.

They have a cozy front porch for dining or hanging out when the weather permits.

There is plenty of parking right out front or the large parking lot on the side of the building.

The newer neon sign is hard to miss right on Route 73.

You get a cozy vibe as soon as you walk in.

The bar is right out of a movie set.

You can even grab a book right off the shelf if your dinner companion is boring or your phone dies.

The place is just a classic vintage American Restaurant and pub.

Yeah, every wall is filled with books like an old library.

You can order your meal at the window or from your server.

The salad bar is more expansive than any one you've ever seen.

It takes at least two pictures to get it all in.

