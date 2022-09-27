Unique chicken and custard chain opens its first New Jersey restaurant

I had never heard of this chain before but it sounds pretty interesting: it’s called Super Chix Chicken and Custard and it just opened a location in East Hanover, NJ.

They serve chicken sandwiches (there are 10 versions on their menu), chicken tenders, salads, fries, frozen custard, and shakes. They call their chicken sandwich The Last True Chicken Sandwich.

Super Chix via Facebook Super Chix via Facebook loading...

Here are four of the varieties: Nashville Hot, Crispy Avocado, Deluxe, and Cordon Bleu:

Super Chix via Facebook Super Chix via Facebook loading...

If you are more of a salad person, they have you covered:

Super Chix Super Chix loading...

They also say they are “fry snobs” using only fresh potatoes (Cajun fries on the left):

Super Chix via Facebook Super Chix via Facebook loading...

Frozen custard is part of their menu, too:

happdapp via Facebooke happdapp via Facebooke loading...

Super Chix Super Chix loading...

Their shakes look pretty good, too:

Super Chix Super Chix loading...

“East Hanover is the perfect location for New Jersey’s first SUPER CHIX and RT-10 in East Hanover is ideal thanks to its easy accessibility. East Hanover is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends…” said Daryl Neider, CEO of Super Chix.

There are 25 Super Chix nationwide that are either open or opening soon; the East Hanover location is the seventh to open in 2022.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.