Insane real estate prices: Most expensive Union, NJ house sold this year

🏡 NJ house sold for new high in “hot” ZIP code this year

📈 Sale was 180% above median home values

🏡 Union home values were up more than 4% within a year

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A recent house that sold Union Township gives proof that the real estate market has remained very competitive in much of New Jersey.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Andress Terrace has a partially finished basement, updated decor throughout and is in the very desirable neighborhood of Washington, according to the listing, handled by Keller Williams.

A Colonial-style home, its location is in between Suburban Golf Club and Galloping Hill Golf Course. It went for $900,000.

It was the highest sale in about three years, looking at a three-bedroom that went for $901,000 in September 2020, when things picked up in the suburbs amid the pandemic.

Check out this house that sold for $900K in Union, NJ It was the highest sale in about three years and roughly 180% above the median home sales price in the township as of July 2023. Here's a look at the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house.

Other houses in the township have gone for slightly less: about a dozen sales within the last year were in the $800,000 range.

As of July, the median home price among recent sales in Union was $507,000, according to realtor.com.

It was a slightly lower estimate at Zillow, which listed the average Union home value at $498,165, up 4.2% over the past year.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.



These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25.