Insane real estate prices: Most expensive Union, NJ house sold this year
🏡 NJ house sold for new high in “hot” ZIP code this year
📈 Sale was 180% above median home values
🏡 Union home values were up more than 4% within a year
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A recent house that sold Union Township gives proof that the real estate market has remained very competitive in much of New Jersey.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Andress Terrace has a partially finished basement, updated decor throughout and is in the very desirable neighborhood of Washington, according to the listing, handled by Keller Williams.
A Colonial-style home, its location is in between Suburban Golf Club and Galloping Hill Golf Course. It went for $900,000.
It was the highest sale in about three years, looking at a three-bedroom that went for $901,000 in September 2020, when things picked up in the suburbs amid the pandemic.
Check out this house that sold for $900K in Union, NJ
Other houses in the township have gone for slightly less: about a dozen sales within the last year were in the $800,000 range.
As of July, the median home price among recent sales in Union was $507,000, according to realtor.com.
It was a slightly lower estimate at Zillow, which listed the average Union home value at $498,165, up 4.2% over the past year.
