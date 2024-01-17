Entire family, including children, found dead in NJ home
🔴 4 deaths in home stun NJ town
🔴 2 adults, 2 children found in home
🔴 A report says eviction was pending
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A community was left stunned on Wednesday after a household of two adults and two children were found dead in their home.
The four residents were unresponsive when law enforcement entered the residence on Lincrest Terrace during the morning.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the identities, including potential relationships, were not publicly released by law enforcement.
Also not disclosed was the manner of their deaths.
According to TapInto, which cited the Union Township business administrator in its report, officials were prepared to enforce an eviction over a foreclosure when the bodies were discovered.
ABC New York reported that neighbors said the family kept to themselves.
Linden family lost in murder-suicide a year ago
Nearly a year ago, a nearby Union County community also dealt with a similar horrific loss.
In Linden, a man shot and killed his wife and their two children before also taking his own life in February 2023.
