NJ mom killed husband and little kids in foreclosed home, officials say

🔴The family was discovered by Union County Sheriff's officers

🔴The two girls were elementary school-age

🔴A report says the family was facing foreclosure

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The deaths of four people inside a home Wednesday morning has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Two adults and two children were found inside the home on Lincrest Terrace by members of the Union County Sheriff's Department around 10:30 a.m., according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

An investigation determined Andrea Alarcon, 42, fatally shot her husband, Ruben Alarcon, 51, and two young daughters before shooting herself. The weapon was located near her body, according to Daniel.

Stuffed animal, flowers left outside Union Township home

Report: family faced foreclosure

No motive for the shooting was disclosed.

NBC New York reported the home was auctioned at foreclosure in November. The residents had 60 days to vacate.

Union Township school superintendent Gerry Benaquista, in a letter to the school community, said the girls attended the Hannah Caldwell Elementary School. Grief counselors were available for students and staff throughout the district.

Help is available "This is a deeply tragic event that has shaken our community to its core. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims,” Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly said in a statement. “We understand that this may be a difficult time for many people, and we encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. Resources are available, and you don’t have to go through this alone.” If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, 1-800-273-TALK, the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735 or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

