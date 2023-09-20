Kean University student stabbed on Union, NJ campus, cops say

🚨 The student was stabbed Tuesday on Kean's Union campus

🚨 A group of bicyclists may be connected to the stabbing

🚨 No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Extra police were on duty overnight at Kean University after a male student was stabbed on campus Tuesday night.

University police in a statement said a male student was stabbed near the basketball courts next to the Miron Student Center around 8:15 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A group riding around campus on bicycles may be connected to the stabbing, according to police. The bicyclists left shortly after the stabbing.

University spokeswoman Margaret McCorry did not have an update Wednesday morning on the student's condition or if any arrests had been made.

Kean University information Kean University information (source: Kean University) (Canva) loading...

A safe campus

Kean University police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 908-737-4800.

There were no assaults or aggravated assaults at the Union campus or Ocean campus in Toms River in 2021 or 2020, according to Kean's Campus Security and Fire Safety Report 2022-23, the most recent report available. There was one aggravated assault in Union in 2019.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Which NJ college campuses have more women than men? New Jersey colleges & universities have seen an average of 40-thousand more women than men as undergraduates, in recent years. State data does not include a non-binary gender category. Here's how fall 2022 enrollment stacked up on NJ campuses.

Spirit Halloween is back! Here's every NJ location for 2023 Most locations are open by the end of September but check ahead before heading out. Click/tap on the links for each location for more info.