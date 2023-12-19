Interactive ‘selfie monitor': Look at NJ’s Whitney Houston Service Area
UNION — A newly redesigned rest stop may just make you want to dance with somebody before grabbing a bite to eat.
The Whitney Houston Service Area now features a towering image of the late pop star, as well as a biography and a display of the platinum record she earned for the song "I Will Always Love You."
The stop, located between exits 140 and 141 northbound, also showcases the star's achievements, quotes, and some compelling images on an interactive "selfie monitor." Visitors can pose for a photo alongside the New Jersey-born icon, or explore profiles of other stars who've been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.
The new look of the former Vauxhall Service Area was launched with a press event on Thursday, featuring public officials and a member of the estate of Whitney Houston.
It was announced in July 2021 by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority that nine service areas along the Parkway would be getting renamed after New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees.
There are service areas named after Jon Bon Jovi, Celia Cruz, James Gandolfini, Connie Chung, and other New Jersey icons.
Houston was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2013. She was born in Newark and started singing at age 15 at New Hope Baptist Church.
Prior to her passing, Houston had 40 songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100, including 11 No. 1 hits.
Houston's cousin, Dionne Warwick, was also inducted into the state's Hall of Fame in 2013.
