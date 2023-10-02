2 dead in challenging Union, NJ house fire

🔥 Fire broke out Sunday morning at dawn

🔥 A desperate resident tried to rescue a trapped victim

🔥 No ordinary fire: Rescuers ran into challenging situations

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Two people died following a house fire Sunday morning that presented firefighters with several challenges.

The fire at the two-story house on Grandview Avenue was reported around 5:30 a.m.

Two die in fire

The two victims who died in the fire were on the second floor.

Fire officials said they were unreachable because of a power line that fell on the house, a collapsed roof and intense flames.

"Conditions deteriorated, the roof collapsed, the floor collapsed and we had to go defensive, " Fire Chief Gregory Ricciardi told CBS New York.

Ladder and garden hose

The owner of the home suffered burns when he tried using a ladder and a garden hose to get the person out, Ricciardi said.

A home next door was also damaged by the fire, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News

Fire at a home on Grandview Avenue in Union Township (CBS New York via YouTube) Fire at a home on Grandview Avenue in Union Township (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

Deceased not identified

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. A neighbor told CBS New York one of the people on the second floor was a longtime tenant.

Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted a family that lived in the house with temporary housing, clothing and other immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Map shows 900 block of Grandview Avenue in Union Township Map shows 900 block of Grandview Avenue in Union Township (Canva) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Spirit Halloween is back! Here's every NJ location for 2023 Most locations are open by the end of September but check ahead before heading out. Click/tap on the links for each location for more info. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

THAT'S SUS! Slang kids and teens now say and what the heck it means According to a comprehensive list from yourteenmag.com , these are some of the slang words and phrases kids and teenagers are using today that some older generations might not understand. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant