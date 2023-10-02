2 dead in challenging Union, NJ house fire
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Two people died following a house fire Sunday morning that presented firefighters with several challenges.
The fire at the two-story house on Grandview Avenue was reported around 5:30 a.m.
The two victims who died in the fire were on the second floor.
Fire officials said they were unreachable because of a power line that fell on the house, a collapsed roof and intense flames.
"Conditions deteriorated, the roof collapsed, the floor collapsed and we had to go defensive, " Fire Chief Gregory Ricciardi told CBS New York.
The owner of the home suffered burns when he tried using a ladder and a garden hose to get the person out, Ricciardi said.
A home next door was also damaged by the fire, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News
The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. A neighbor told CBS New York one of the people on the second floor was a longtime tenant.
Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted a family that lived in the house with temporary housing, clothing and other immediate needs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
