Union, NJ man dies after fall while removing holiday lights

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A township man died over the weekend after falling while taking down Christmas lights, according to published reports.

The 62-year-old resident slipped on Saturday from a ladder outside his home on Ray Avenue, Patch reported.

NJ.com reported that first responders found him on a concrete walkway outside the two-story house.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to TapInto.

As of Tuesday, the man's full identity had not been made public.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

