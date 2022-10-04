Union County, NJ: How to get rid of hazardous waste that can’t go in trash

SCOTCH PLAINS — Union County’s free Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Union County Vocational-Technical Schools campus, at Raritan Road in Scotch Plains.

Residents can safely dispose of their unwanted household chemicals, pool supplies, used motor oil, old fire extinguishers, propane tanks, and other potentially hazardous items.

“Our Household Hazardous Waste events provide a convenient way for residents to remove unwanted chemicals and other potentially hazardous items from their homes and yards, and dispose of them safely,” said Commissioner Board Chair, Rebecca Williams.

This is the last such event of 2022. So, residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity rather than leave potentially hazardous materials of this kind in their houses and garages through the winter.

Items accepted for disposal include:

— outdated or unwanted household chemicals

— mercury thermostats and thermometers

— propane tanks

— car tires (a limit of eight car tires, without rims per household)

— oil-based paint (no latex) and varnish

— antifreeze

— aerosol cans

— pool chemicals

— corrosives

— pesticides

— herbicides

— solvents

— thinners

— fire extinguishers

— motor oil

— oil filters

— gasoline

— batteries

— fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

— mercury switches

A full list of accepted items can be found here.

Only materials in original or labeled containers will be accepted and no containers larger than 5 gallons will be accepted.

How to get rid of latex paint

If you have leftover latex paint, which is not accepted at the event, allow it to dry in the can. The dried can then be discarded in regular household garbage with the lid off. To reduce drying time, add kitty litter, newspaper scraps, or a commercial paint hardener.

The Household Hazardous Waste event is drive-up only and contact-free. Items for disposal should be brought in the vehicle’s trunk or cargo area, where they can be easily unloaded by staff at the site.

The event is rain or shine, for Union County residents only, not for businesses. Please be prepared to show proof of residency.

Questions about unlisted items can be answered using this online form.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

