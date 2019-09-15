Union County duo face charges after Rt 80 state trooper assault

A man and woman from Union County both are accused of assaulting a state trooper along Route 80 during a weekend traffic stop.

Tyson S. Stamper, 22, of Elizabeth and 22-year-old Alecia S. Jones of Hillside, both remained in Bergen County jail Sunday.

Stamper and Jones each face two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, stemming from the incident Saturday morning before 10 a.m. in Hackensack, according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.

They also are both charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Marchan previously said the victim suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and was taken to an area hospital.

He did not disclose either the trooper's identity or gender, what prompted the traffic stop or if the trooper was alone.

