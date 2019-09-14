State Police say trooper assaulted during Route 80 traffic stop

A State Police trooper was assaulted during a traffic stop on Route 80 on Saturday morning, according to police.

During a the stop in the westbound lanes in Hackensack just before 10 a.m., one of two people inside the car assaulted the trooper, state police trooper Charles Marchan said.

Marchan did not disclose either the trooper's identity or gender, what prompted the traffic stop or if the trooper was alone.

The victim suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and was taken to an area hospital, according to Marchan, who did not disclose further details.

The two people from the vehicle were taken into custody, but Marchan did not disclose what charges either face, if any.

In 2017, the last year for which data is available, 1,539 police officers in New Jersey were assaulted in the line of duty, according to the FBI.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5