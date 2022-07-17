Union Beach, NJ cop, 29, killed in off-duty crash on Route 36

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — An off-duty cop serving Union Beach was killed in a Sunday morning crash, according to police.

Union Beach police Chief Michael Woodrow said on social media that Detective Corporal Timothy Kelly, Jr., 29, was a "rising star" who had been with the department for five years. He was taking a similar path to his father who had also served in law enforcement, police said.

Kelly was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Route 36 northbound near Grand Avenue in Atlantic Highlands, according to a source close to the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly about this case. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Atlantic Highlands police for more information.

"We mourn the loss of our brother officer who died overnight in an off-duty crash" the NJ State PBA said on social media. "Pray for his family and friends."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

