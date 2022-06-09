HILLSBOROUGH — A Bridgewater man was discovered in his vehicle in a convenience store parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene late Monday afternoon, according to authorities who are continuing an investigation.

In a release Thursday, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office identified the man as Michael Sokolinski, 28, and classified his death as "unattended," saying that an investigation into such an occurrence does not necessarily imply the existence of a crime.

Officers responded just after 5:15 p.m. Monday to the convenience store, the release said, at which point Sokolinski was found in the vehicle.

Autopsy and toxicology reports from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office are pending, the prosecutor's office said.

The release indicated that witnesses from the scene may be interviewed as part of the continuing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, 908-231-7100, or the Hillsborough Township Police Department, 908-369-4323.

Other anonymous tips can be submitted via the STOPit app or by calling the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' tipline at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

