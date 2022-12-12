Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death

PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October.

The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 14 after working at Princeton's Terrace Club, an eating club, on Washington Road. Following a large search of Carnegie Lake adjacent to campus, Ewunetie's body was found six days later by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, whose office led the investigation, said the junior's death does not appear to be suspicious or criminal and there were no signs of injury.

The Terrace Eating Club at Princeton University The Terrace Eating Club at Princeton University (Brian McCarthy) loading...

What's not known is worrisome

It's what they're not being told about the investigation that has left students concerned for their safety, according to a report by The New York Times.

Onofri has not revealed any details about or speculated on what caused Ewunetie's death. Students were also concerned about why the university said it was increasing campus security although there was no danger to the public.

Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor's Office, told New Jersey 101.5 that her office's investigation into Ewunetie's death is complete. They're waiting for information from the medical examiner.

"We have not released Ms. Ewunetie’s cause and manner of death yet because they have not been given to us by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office which performed the autopsy," DeBlasio said. "That will not take place until all testing reports, including toxicology results, are received by that office."

Those reports could be weeks away. Officials say it's another delay to blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please be advised, due to the ongoing pandemic, the current turnaround time is about 12-16 weeks for a completed autopsy report, and that no preliminary results will be made available prior to completion of ancillary testing," the medical examiner's office said.

Misrach Ewunetie Misrach Ewunetie (Princeton University Department of Public Safety) loading...

A dorm's door removed from its hinges

Sophomore Mikayla Merin told the Times that just before Ewunetie's disappearance, the door was removed from her dormitory without explanation, and a note was left on it that read “be nicer." Merin left school for a month and installed her own security camera in the room upon her return to campus.

Princeton University on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the students' concerns or the door incident.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

