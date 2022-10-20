Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court

The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search.

Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

There appeared to be no signs of injury and her death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities, however, did not say whether the death was accidental or the result of a suicide.

Onofri said an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Ewunetie’s cause and manner of death.

There was a large police presence Thursday for a second day around Lake Carnegie looking for the 20-year-old junior who was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday outside her residence hall. The night before she had been at the Terrace Hall eating club, the Princeton version of fraternities and sororities.

Terrace Club President Alexander Maravcsik told The Daily Princetonian she was working Thursday night during a live music night.

Her family had called the school for a wellness check on Sunday after they had not heard from her for a few days, W. Rochelle Calhoun, vice president for campus life said in an email to the campus community.

Her brother, Universe Ewunetie, told CNN that his family believed law enforcement had kept his family in the dark about their investigation except to say that searches take time.

“That’s one thing we don’t have, we don’t have time,” Universe Ewunetie said before the tragic discovery.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Thursday that the Attorney General's office, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and State Police are doing everything they can to find Misrach Ewunetie.

"We’re praying for her swift and safe return," the governor tweeted.

Universe Ewunetie told the U.S. Sun that the family came to the United States from Ethiopia in 2008 and lived in Ohio. The family was not happy she chose to attend Princeton because it was so far away.

