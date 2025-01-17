Uh oh! We’re about to experience NJ’s gloomiest day of the year

Start heating up a nice mug of tea, grab your weighted blanket, and figure out what comfort show you want to binge, because we are about to start the gloomiest day of 2025.

No, it’s not just the coldest day, nor the darkest day, but according to research done by Deye, it’s the gloomiest day in the Garden State.

Canva/TSM Illustration Canva/TSM Illustration loading...

What is the gloomiest day in New Jersey for 2025?

The team at Deye combined the chilliest temperatures and cloudiest conditions, averaging the dates to determine when New Jerseyans are most likely to experience peak seasonal gloom.

Bad news: It’s Saturday, Jan. 18.

Canva/TSM Illustration Canva/TSM Illustration loading...

Using 30 years’ worth of publicly available historical weather data from Weather Spark, Deye set out to quantify the (statistically) dreariest day of the year in each state.

Canva Canva loading...

By analyzing key factors—temperature, and cloud cover - they were able to determine which single day in 2025 is most likely to be the ‘gloomiest’ for New Jersey. And the results are in: Saturday, January 18th, 2025, is set to be the gloomiest day of the year in NJ.

Canva/TSM Illustration Canva/TSM Illustration loading...

So, what can New Jerseyans do to combat this seasonal slump?

You could lean into the coziness (something I ALWAYS recommend) by utilizing warm blankets, hot drinks, and comforting candles. Others might opt for a midwinter getaway, trading the cold weather for a more tropical escape.

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo) Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo) loading...

No matter how you handle it, at least now you know: Jan. 18 is set to be the gloomiest day in New Jersey.

Get that tea kettle ready!

Canva/TSM Illustration Canva/TSM Illustration loading...

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.