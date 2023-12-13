Uber popular NJ distillery closing up shop after 6 years

Even though we are a state that is popular for its food and libations, there are just some places that stand out. Jersey City has not only come to the forefront of the culinary landscape here in New Jersey but it has officially taken the crown.

I hate to say goodbye to a company that helped establish its reign, but according to NJ Digs Jersey City is about to say goodbye to the cool vibes of Corgi Distillery.

The popular spot, known for its unique "industrial meets British parlor" feel, will be closing its doors by the end of the month.

They posted the news on Instagram and the reason that was given was a lease extension disagreement with their landlord.

Back in 2017, we got a sneak peek at Corgi, way before it became a hot spot in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. It quickly became a local fave, especially thanks to their Earl Gray Gin that everyone couldn't get enough of.

But now, due to some lease drama, they're shutting down at 1 Distillery Drive.

The good news? You can snag their gear and bottles at 25% off while they last.

They haven’t let anyone know if they're planning a comeback somewhere else, but they're keeping the door open to future distillery adventures.

Even though Corgi is closing its chapter, they're hoping the Corgi Spirits story isn't over for good.

Via Corgi Spirits on Instagram Via Corgi Spirits on Instagram loading...

They're throwing a farewell bash on their last day, December 30th, with discounts on drinks, bottles and gear. There's even some live entertainment to make it a real party.

Corgi wasn't just a distillery; it was a game-changer for Bergen-Lafayette.

It actually helped establish a trend, influencing the advent of other cool places like the 902 Brewing Company in 2020. This trend was one of the many things that made Jersey City the hotspot that it is today.

Via Corgi Spirits on Instagram Via Corgi Spirits on Instagram loading...

It’s always sad when a popular business closes and there are many who will miss corgi for what it represented in Jersey City.

In that respect, it really is the end of an era. But let’s hope that the next chapter for Corgi is something cool and trendsetting as well.

Here’s to a fun NJ adventure. Cheers to Corgi!

NJ breweries with top-rated beer The reviews are in — see which NJ breweries have the most beers with a great rating on BeerAdvocate. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

LOOK: A real hidden gem winery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom