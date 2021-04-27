Keyport High School student found dead in park

The body of a Monmouth County teen who went missing Thursday at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia was found on Monday, according to park officials.

Ty Sauer, 18, from Union Beach and a student at Keyport High School, was last seen on the park's Skyline Drive near Pinnacles Overlook on Thursday.

His disappearance triggered a search involving 68 people and four dog teams from a dozen agencies plus a helicopter.

Skyline Drive runs 103 miles from north to south.

Sauer's body was found Monday afternoon in the park about 2.5 miles from the boundary in Rappahannock County and about 2 miles from where he was last seen.

The Park Service did not disclose where exactly he was located or why he was in the park. The search focused on six trails that had high probabilities of people getting lost.

A GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses said that searchers found Sauer's clothes, shoes and phone.

Keyport school district Superintendent Lisa Savoia issued a statement on Monday acknowledging the death of a student and offered grief counseling both online and in person for students and staff.

Sauer was a track-and-field athlete at Keyport High School.

Dog used in the search for Ty Sauer in Virginia (Shenandoah National Park)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

