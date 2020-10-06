Two young girls killed in Elizabeth building fire

ELIZABETH — Two young girls were killed in a fast-moving building fire in a building that houses apartments and retail stores Monday night.

City of Elizabeth spokeswoman Kelly Martins told New Jersey 101.5 in an email she didn't know the girls' exact ages, but they were approximately 7 and 11. Two adults were also injured in the fire, according to Martins. Mayor Chris Bollwage told the New York Times officials "strongly believe" one of those, a woman in critical condition, to be the girls' mother.

Martins did not disclose the identities of the children.

Three Elizabeth police officers responded immediately to the fire but found locked bars on the windows of some of the buildings' windows, which slowed their attempt to rescue a family from the second floor, Bollwage told the New York Times. Bollwage told the Times that heavy smoke also slowed rescue efforts.

Furniture in one store and other material helped fuel the fire flames, Elizabeth fire director Patrick Byrnes told CBS New York.

"There was a lot of furniture in there. A lot of combustible material and it was hard to control this fire from spreading," Byrnes said. He said it took an hour to bring the fire under control.

There was also a party supply store in the building that contained helium tanks, NBC New York reported.

Witness Miguel Patrikio told CBS New York he heard a lot of little "explosions" coming inside the store.

Twenty-four people from 8 families were displaced by the fire and assisted by Red Cross New Jersey.

Bollwage said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

