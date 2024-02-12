Two NJ women are competing on ‘Next Level Chef’

The new season of Next Level Chef has started and two New Jersey women made it past the first round of eliminations.

The two New Jersey ladies are ICU Nurse Christina Miros of River Vale and Sherriff’s detective Alexandra Donnadio of Hillsborough.

The show is set up a little differently this year, with the 24 cooks divided into three categories: Social media chefs, home chefs, and professional chefs. Each of the first three episodes focused on just one group, with three aspiring chefs eliminated. Both New Jersey chefs survived the cuts and advanced to the next round.

Three celebrity chefs, Gordan Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais serve as judges and draft the chefs they want on their team. The grand prize is $250,000 and a one year mentorship with the three chefs.

In the first episode, Christina Miros told the story of having a child with special needs, so she had to defer her dreams while she worked as an ICU nurse and raised her daughter; now that her daughter is older and more self-sufficient, Christina started her culinary journey, following her dream of being a chef.

Miros has a home chef business currently and she hopes to expand it to brick and mortar status. She’s hoping that her exposure on Next Level Chef (or even winning it) would help her further her dream

Alexandria Donnadio has a full time job as a detective with a local sheriff’s office, but she also owns the catering company Iron and Oak which, according to NJ.com, specializes in barbecue and open fire cooking for private events.

She told NJ Advance Media that as a child she loved grilling with her father and has followed that start to opening her own successful business.

Next Level Chef airs on Thursday nights on Fox.

