PNC Bank Arts Center, BB&T Pavilion selling summer season passes

Well, here’s a great holiday gift idea. The PNC Bank Arts Center and the BB&T Pavilion are offering season lawn passes for the 2020 season. According to NJArts.net, it’s the second year in a row the venues have offered the option.

The passes will get you lawn seats for just about every show that has lawn seating, even sold out ones. The $199 price tag includes Fast Lane entry and general admission parking. Obviously, a lot more shows will be announced as we get closer to summer, but the Arts Center has already announced shows including the Doobie Brothers, Alanis Morissette, the Black Crowes, Journey, and Chicago. Many of those same acts are booked for the BB&T Pavilion.

The passes are not available for purchase yet, but go on sale December 11th and will be available here.

