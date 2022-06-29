ASBURY PARK — A pair of men from Neptune have been sentenced to a combined 61 years in prison for a 2019 shooting that nearly left two victims dead.

Quamere Smith and J’Kier Perry were sitting in a parked car at the intersection of Monroe and Ridge Avenues on the morning of August 2, 2019, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

At the same time, a car driven by Gary Brooks, with Jonathan Marvine sitting passenger, was circling the block. Around 11 a.m., they pulled up next to Smith and Perry's vehicle.

Using an illegally possessed handgun, Brooks pulled the trigger several times and injured the two men in the other vehicle.

The intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park. (Google Maps) The intersection of Monroe Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park. (Google Maps) loading...

Smith and Perry both managed to survive. They took themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Brooks, 30, was convicted last November after a six-day trial on two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and three second-degree firearms charges. He received the larger sentence of 50 years in prison and must serve 37 and a half years before being eligible for parole.

Marvine, 28, was sentenced on Monday, June 20 to 11 years in prison on one count of first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at the time that it was not a random act of violence.

"Based upon the circumstances of the shooting, law enforcement authorities believe the victims clearly were targeted and this was not an isolated incident," Gramiccioni said.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey