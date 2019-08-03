Bullets fly in broad daylight — 2 shot up in car in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK — A pair of Neptune Township residents have been charged with trying to kill two men in a drive-by shooting at an intersection in the city's west side.

The shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. amid a violent summer in the region.

“We know that this is the second broad daylight shooting in this local Asbury Park/Neptune Township area in the past few days," Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Saturday. "Based upon the circumstances of the shooting, law enforcement authorities believe the victims clearly were targeted and this was not an isolated incident."

Gary Brooks Jr., 27, and Jonathan Marvine, 25, were charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. Brooks was also charged with second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.

Investigators say the two were riding in a car and turned onto Monroe Avenue, where the victims were stopped in their own vehicle at the intersection with Ridge Avenue.

Police say Brooks and Marvine opened fire and left. The victims — a 28-year-old from Neptune Township and an 18-year-old from Asbury Park — took themselves to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

The city has been experiencing a bit of a renaissance with luxury developments on its waterfront and downtown. But the shore spot has not been immune to violence.

The city saw two fatal shootings last month. On July 23, police shot and killed James Manzo, 27, who they said was armed with scissors. On July 24, 32-year-old Jabar Busby was shot dead. His killer has not been caught.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about the latest crimes to contact the confidential tip line at 800-671-4400 or visiting www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.