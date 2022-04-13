NEPTUNE TWP. — A man and woman rang in the New Year with a multi-day shooting spree in this Monmouth County municipality, according to a grand jury that returned a 31-count indictment against the pair.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges Wednesday against Kahniaha Dean, 25, of Neptune Township and Ishawn Collazo, 26, of Long Branch in connection with three separate incidents in Neptune Township, one on Dec. 29, 2021 and the other two on the evening of New Year's Day.

An investigation revealed that an adult male wounded in the Dec. 29 shooting had been threatened by Dean at gunpoint the day before in Long Branch, and was also targeted in the first of the two alleged encounters on Jan. 1, according to the prosecutor's office.

Get our free mobile app

The prosecutor's office said that man and another adult male victim wounded in the second Jan. 1 shooting were both treated at Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center.

Dean and Collazo were arrested Jan. 14 in Woodbridge, according to the prosecutor's office, when police in that municipality conducted a traffic stop of their vehicle following reports of a man brandishing a gun outside a nightclub.

A loaded handgun found under a seat was determined to be the same one used in each of the three shootings in Neptune Township, the prosecutor's office said. Cocaine, drug distribution paraphernalia, and a loaded submachine gun were also recovered.

Both Dean and Collazo are charged with three counts each of first-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree possession of a firearm while committing controlled dangerous substances offenses, and one count of second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Dean is additionally charged with six counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of third-degree making terroristic threats, and one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.

Collazo is charged with five counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and four counts of second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.