Two in Monmouth County, NJ indicted for three murder attempts in four days
NEPTUNE TWP. — A man and woman rang in the New Year with a multi-day shooting spree in this Monmouth County municipality, according to a grand jury that returned a 31-count indictment against the pair.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges Wednesday against Kahniaha Dean, 25, of Neptune Township and Ishawn Collazo, 26, of Long Branch in connection with three separate incidents in Neptune Township, one on Dec. 29, 2021 and the other two on the evening of New Year's Day.
An investigation revealed that an adult male wounded in the Dec. 29 shooting had been threatened by Dean at gunpoint the day before in Long Branch, and was also targeted in the first of the two alleged encounters on Jan. 1, according to the prosecutor's office.
The prosecutor's office said that man and another adult male victim wounded in the second Jan. 1 shooting were both treated at Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center.
Dean and Collazo were arrested Jan. 14 in Woodbridge, according to the prosecutor's office, when police in that municipality conducted a traffic stop of their vehicle following reports of a man brandishing a gun outside a nightclub.
A loaded handgun found under a seat was determined to be the same one used in each of the three shootings in Neptune Township, the prosecutor's office said. Cocaine, drug distribution paraphernalia, and a loaded submachine gun were also recovered.
Both Dean and Collazo are charged with three counts each of first-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree possession of a firearm while committing controlled dangerous substances offenses, and one count of second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Dean is additionally charged with six counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of third-degree making terroristic threats, and one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.
Collazo is charged with five counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and four counts of second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
