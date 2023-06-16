Two contestants from NJ soon appearing on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Will they get the coveted golden buzzer? Has the golden buzzer opportunity already been used up for this season? Sorry, I'm not keeping up to date with my "America's Got Talent" news.

Frankly ever since New Jersey's Wé Ani was voted off "American Idol" I don't know how much more we can take of New Jersey talent being robbed. But let's give it one more shot.

On another talent competition show, "America's Got Talent," two contestants from New Jersey are soon making their debut.

America's Got Talent Live! : The All Stars Tour - Opening Night In Salina, Kansas Fernando Leon loading...

Both will appear the same night, Tuesday, June 20.

From Parsippany, there's Maureen Langan. She's a comedian who'll riff on why people force her to hate them. Then there's Bergenfield's Anna Deguzman. She's a magician with a goal of working in Las Vegas.

Unlike Jersey's Wé Ani on "American Idol" these two ladies won't be at the mercy of a public vote. It's judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell they'll have to impress.

Here's a taste of what Maureen Langan does.

And on an Australian version of "AGT" here's Anna Deguzman with some card magic.

So yeah, they’re both reeeeally good at what they do. Can New Jersey take another disappointment if one of them doesn’t go all the way? Remember another travesty for our state in season 14 of “American Idol” back in 2015? That’s when New Jersey’s sweetheart Jax was unfairly eliminated from the competition.

Let’s hope things go better for Langan and Deguzman on “America’s Got Talent.” It airs Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

18 wildly unpopular (but honest) opinions about NJ

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.