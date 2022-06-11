Pest control chemicals found in 2 cats that died in NJ

No doubt, there are certain negative aspects of the summer months that can sometimes make them feel like a real pain in the butt. The most annoying aspect of summer? Mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes aren't the only pests you have to worry about here in South Jersey. A lot of critters come out of the woodwork during the summer months to live their best lives right alongside us. Bugs, ticks, and all the baby critters that were born in the middle of spring are only a few examples of animals that can cause damage to your yard and/or that garden you've dedicated so much time to this season.

So, what do you do to protect your yard against pests? Normally, you'd get a pest control spray or substance used to prevent any damage. That, however, can be fatal to domesticated pets that tend to wander from yard to yard.

That fact is true for one resident who shared a warning to a local Somers Point-based Facebook group about the dangers of one particular type of pest control. The woman claims that both her cats passed away after ingesting a chemical referred to as bromethalin. A quick Google search will show you that Bromethalin is a toxic chemical commonly used as a rodenticide. Unfortunately, domesticated pets aren't immune to its effects.

The local woman shared that Bromethalin showed up in her cat's toxicology report during the autopsy. She wanted to raise awareness about this stuff and the fact that both her cats are now gone as a result of people using it to keep summer pests at bay.

Are there alternatives that don't have such devastating effects on pets? As it turns out, there are plenty of products that won't cause harm to cats or dogs. You can check out one of them HERE.

While summer pests can be SO annoying, it's important to think about the safety of not only our own pets, but our neighbors as well. Keep that in mind when choosing something like a rodenticide for your garden or yard.

