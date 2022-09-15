MANVILLE — Two individuals have been arrested and charged as a result of an investigation into a double shooting over the weekend.

Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New York, and Ainslee Clark, 28, of Middlesex, were identified as suspects in the early morning shooting that left two people wounded, and were each arrested in Hillsborough the next day without incident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced.

According to the prosecutor's office, Manville officers were dispatched to the area of South Main Street just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 11, and located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim reported that he had been shot inside a residence in the area of North Weiss Street. Officers went to the home and found a second adult male victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, the prosecutor's office said.

Gilmore is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and one count of second-degree possession of drugs with intent to distribute. Clark faces a drug charge and an obstruction charge.

Both are lodged at Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

