Turns out American Dream Mall is a great NJ staycation

It’s happening. It’s not happening. It’s open. It’s closed again. It’s closed on Sundays! There has been so much written, reported and spoken about regarding the property, who can possibly keep track of what’s happening at the long awaited American Dream?

If you have driven past Metlife Stadium anytime within the past several years, you have probably wondered what the eye sore of a construction site next to it was. You knew something would eventually happen with it, and now it has. My money has always been on an indoor ski resort, and surprisingly I wasn’t completely wrong. The American Dream, located just outside of New York City, has partially opened after 20 difficult years in the making.

One of the reasons American Dream took so long to open lies within the name itself. This mall was truly a dream. From indoor skiing, a Nickelodeon Universe, mini golf and even a waterpark, bringing this mall to life was always a longshot. From name changes to legal troubles and maintaining a steady budget, it seemed as if this mall would never open. But now it’s here and this is what you need to know. Even with all the confusion and false starts, it’s everything you dreamed it would be. Pun intended.

With the slogan “Fantasy, Fashion, Food, Family, and Fun,” American Dream could not be more perfect of a place to spend the day or even a weekend, as there is so much going on you’ll want to experience it all. You don’t need to have children to visit the American Dream either, as it could be your next perfect date night. You can enjoy a bite to eat from one of many restaurants and finish the night off playing escape the room or minigolf.

The mall is located off Route 3 of the New Jersey Turnpike, and has parking as well as a shuttle service if you are coming from the Ferry. Anyone I know who has been there says it’s a great New Jersey destination. So, whether you’re looking to eat and shop the day away or pretend you’re on vacation inside a waterpark cabana, the American Dream is your next staycation.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.