Turnpike, Parkway service areas reopen — more to come

Summer travelers on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike now have a fuller complement of service areas to fuel up and fill up.

The Richard Stockton service area on the southbound Turnpike, south of exit 7A, was reopened after an extensive renovation on Wednesday. The rebuild of the Forked River service area on the Garden State Parkway in southern Ocean County was completed a week prior. They were completely closed right after Labor Day.

A new Z Market convenience store, Burger King and Sunoco are now open at both locations. An electric vehicle charging station is also open at Forked River.

Turnpike Authority spokesman Tom Feeney told New Jersey 101.5 that once indoor dining is allowed again in New Jersey, more will be opening.

"The foot traffic in the service areas is way down, so some of the new concepts aren't opening up yet. They'll open up later when traffic returns and when people are able to dine in again. For now, people are only able to get food to take out, so there's a limited number of offerings," Feeney said.

Both Richard Stockton and Forked River will eventually open a Nathan's and a national coffee chain to be named later. An Auntie Anne pretzel stores will also open at Richard Stockton.

The Vince Lombardi service area at the northern most end of the Turnpike will get a Pret Organic Coffee Shop, Popeye's, Travel Mart and Shake Shack. Renovations are expected to be completed by the Fourth of July holiday.

The project is part of a $250 million project to renovate Turnpike and Parkway service areas.

The Woodrow Wilson service area on the northbound Turnpike, between exits 7 and 7A, and the Molly Pitcher service area, southbound between exits 8 and 8A, are both scheduled for remodeling later this year.

Forked River service area on the Garden State Parkway (Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media NJ)

