Tunnels to Towers builds home for injured New Jersey veteran

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation does a lot of great work and one of their notable programs is the Smart Homes program which builds mortgage free homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

A recent recipient of such a home is Scott Nokes; according to the Asbury Park Press, Nokes is a double amputee who also lost most of his eyesight while serving as a Marine in Afghanistan.

His custom house is in Howell and features accessibility features like automated doors and lighting, wider halls and doorways, special showers to accommodate wheelchairs, automatic door openers, cabinets, counters, and stove tops that can be raised and lowered, back-up generators, and central heating and air conditioning systems that can be controlled by tablets.

According to the foundation’s website: The mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is to honor the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. We also honor our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country.

According to APP.com, the fundraising effort was spearheaded by Kathy Cunningham of Spring Lake Heights whose brother, Donald Robertson, died at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Her “Operation Shamrock” helped raise the $500,000 needed for Nokes’ house.

There will be a fundraiser for the T2T Foundation on Sep. 11, 2021, at the New Egypt Speedway.

For more information about the Smart Home Program or any of the other worthwhile T2T programs, or to suggest a recipient of a Smart Home, visit their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

