Tuesday NJ weather: One more bright and breezy day, then unsettled

The Bottom Line

If you liked Monday, you’ll love Tuesday. Especially since winds will be a touch lighter.

Unfortunately, Tuesday will likely be New Jersey’s warmest day of the next seven. We have to talk about showers and clouds and on-shore breezes and a descent into jacket weather. But I’m confident we’ll still find pockets of pleasant weather through the rest of the week.

Tuesday

By the numbers, Monday’s top temperatures hit 70+ degrees, while we battled a few 40+ mph wind gusts. At least that was a warming wind, keeping the air moving without introducing a cooling effect, and we had lots of sunshine. I think most New Jerseyans rejoiced with such a beautiful day.

So let’s do it again Tuesday, shall we? It will be another mostly sunny, mild, and breezy day. I think the westerly wind will be noticeably lighter, with top gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

We had a few showers and sprinkles pass through southwestern New Jersey early Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day looks dry. Pollen levels and fire danger remain high.

High temperatures will reach about 65 to 70 degrees. Even the coast will be nice and warm again, as the westerly breeze counteracts any potential sea breeze effect.

Tuesday evening looks nice too, as thermometer gently descend into the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

A wave passing through our atmosphere looks to spark a batch of rain showers over New Jersey Wednesday morning, literally between about Midnight and Noon. The exact track of that wave will dictate who gets rain and who doesn’t - the best chance will be western and southern New Jersey.

Those raindrops will be battling some very dry air overhead, so I don’t expect much here - just a quick hit of damp weather. Rainfall totals will be light.

By Wednesday afternoon, we’ll flip back to pleasant weather. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for most of the state, in the lower to mid 60s. (Still above normal, for the record.) At the Jersey Shore, I do expect the sea breeze machine to kick in, keeping temps in the 50s.

Thursday

Probably dry, although clouds will increase throughout the day. And a predominant southeasterly (on-shore) breeze will keep everyone on the cool side. High temperatures will end up in the 55 to 60 degree range. That’s actually pretty typical for this time of year.

Friday

Our weather turns definitively more “blah” for Friday into the second weekend of April. A batch of showers may impact the state through the first half of Friday, and then clouds will dominate the sky through the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the 50s - back to full-time jacket weather.

The Weekend & Beyond

At the moment, things look wet and cool for both Saturday and Sunday. If the current forecast verifies, a pair of storm systems could produce widespread rainfall totals over 2 inches for much of the state. Temperatures will be largely based on the timing of that rain. While I’m seeing 50s for Saturday, there’s a chance for some 60s and brighter skies late-day Sunday.

I expect 60s and generally pleasant weather to return on Monday. But don’t expect a dry, perfect week of weather. Things should stay unsettled with plenty of “April showers” through the middle of the month.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.