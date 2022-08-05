Tuckerton, NJ man charged with possession of child pornography
TUCKERTON — Activity on a 34-year-old borough resident's Google account led investigators to search the man's residence and charge him with possession of child pornography.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Friday that after seizing a desktop computer with a hard drive containing images of child porn from the home of Jeremy Bradley-Forman on Thursday, other electronic items also seized by detectives are now under forensic examination.
Bradley-Forman is so far only charged with possession.
Prosecutors said his Google account was linked to a Tuckerton address and showed he had downloaded the images.
After being processed at Tuckerton police headquarters, Bradley-Forman was lodged at the Ocean County Jail.
A detention hearing is pending.
The New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit assisted in the investigation.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
