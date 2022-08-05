TUCKERTON — Activity on a 34-year-old borough resident's Google account led investigators to search the man's residence and charge him with possession of child pornography.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Friday that after seizing a desktop computer with a hard drive containing images of child porn from the home of Jeremy Bradley-Forman on Thursday, other electronic items also seized by detectives are now under forensic examination.

Bradley-Forman is so far only charged with possession.

Prosecutors said his Google account was linked to a Tuckerton address and showed he had downloaded the images.

After being processed at Tuckerton police headquarters, Bradley-Forman was lodged at the Ocean County Jail.

A detention hearing is pending.

The New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit assisted in the investigation.

